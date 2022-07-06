Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Pakistan Police Arrest TV Journalist On Outskirts Of Capital

The police arrested a prominent Pakistani TV anchorperson known for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the outskirts of the capital. The charges of the arrest are yet to be known.

undefined
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:38 am

A prominent Pakistani TV anchorperson known for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday on the outskirts of the capital, his colleagues said.


 It was unclear on what charges police arrested Imran Riaz Khan.


 The arrest of the TV journalist comes weeks after a court in Islamabad ordered police not to arrest him and several other journalists after complaints were lodged accusing them of inciting hatred against the military. 


 There was no immediate comment from the government.


 Khan, the former premier, took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of the anchorperson.


 Khan was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April. He contends his removal was part of a US plot, a charge Washington denies.

Related stories

SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai Flight Lands In Pakistan's Karachi After Pilots Suspect Unusual Fuel Reduction

Ramiz Raja, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief, Uses Bulletproof Vehicle Because Of Security Threat

Pakistan’s Trade Deficit Hits Record-High Of USD 48.66 Billion As Imports Soar

Tags

International Pakistan Police Outskirts Of Capital TV Journalist Arrest Of The Anchorperson Prime Minister Imran Khan No-confidence Vote Inciting Hatred Against The Military Imran Riaz Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9