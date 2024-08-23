Pakistan: No Country For Rebellion

As is the case in Pakistan, the three As—Allah, America and Army—set the public perception of government formations and ousters. This time, the major difference was Khan’s country-wide mobilisation against the Army, and that too in the Punjabi heartland, converting the erstwhile pro-Army middle classes to his cause. Many have termed this development as a transformational moment in the country’s political history. From April 2022 to May 2023, when Khan was arrested, he held at least fifty rallies, ‘addressed’ the nation almost every day and dominated the news cycle. In part, this was facilitated by the massive presence of his party supporters on social media platforms and the vocal expatriate communities that consider him the best choice for the country.