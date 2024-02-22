There is seething anger against the Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir for his politics of vendetta against Imran Khan. There is also anger against the Election Commission for conducting a fraudulent election with widespread rigging to keep the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) out in the cold. People are also angry at the judiciary for falling in line with the establishment’s diktat. There is contempt for the PML-N and the PPP for conniving with the ‘establishment’ and announcing a coalition of convenience.

Zardari and Sharif have stitched up a coalition, but how long this marriage of necessity lasts is the question. The PPP has the upper hand in this arrangement and would be snapping at the heels of Shehbaz with the threat to pull down the government. Moreover, there has been no love lost between the two parties since their coalition experiment in 2022. Through the election campaign, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had aimed his guns at the PML-N and not the PTI. In fact, the PPP had reached out to Imran Khan’s people but was disdainfully shrugged off. Imran is not someone who is likely to make friends with either the PPP or PML-N after having built his political career on bashing the two dynastic parties.

In this arrangement, the PML-N gets the National Assembly speaker’s post, the PPP the deputy speaker slot, the Senate chairpersonship goes to the PPP, and the deputy chairpersonship to the PML-N. The PPP has refused to be part of the federal government but is ready to accept ministerships in the provinces.