Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan To Hold Rally In Rawalpindi Despite Safety Concerns

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is going ahead with a rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday despite risks to his life.

Khan was shot on November 3 in Pakistan's Punjab province during a protest march. Khan suffered three bullet injuries. Besides Khan, seven others were also injured in the attempted assassination and one person was killed.

The attempt of Khan's life led to a political storm as he accued Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army as being behind the attack. He accused Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer for being behind the plot to assassinate him. The allegations also led to a deadlock over the registration of FIR, with Punjab government —also run by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)— unwilling to include the three names taken by Khan.

Ahead of Saturday's rally, Khan said his party PTI's protest will be "completely peaceful" and that Pakistan is currently facing "decisive time".

Imran Khan's Rawalpindi rally

Khan is set to address his supporters in Rawalpindi. He said on Friday that he is determined to head to Rawalpindi for the sake of the nation despite being injured, the Dawn newspaper reported. He called upon the public to reach the garrison city for the protest movement.

"Going to Rawalpindi tomorrow as it is a decisive time in the country. We want to become a country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal dreamt of," the Geo news channels quoted Khan as saying.

Khan once again demanded fresh elections that he believes will save the country from default and political mayhem. He maintained he would reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi.

In a worst-case scenario, he said the elections would be held next October, claiming the masses would throw the incumbent rulers out with the power of their votes.

“The Haqeeqi Azadi movement will not end today (Nov 26), but continue until justice is dispensed with,” he said.

On any prospects for a dialogue with the government, he said: “If they are not willing to hold general elections early, what is left to talk about?”

Khan tones down Army's criticism

Khan has been critical of Pakistan's institutions for a long time, including the all-powerful Pakistani Army.

Khan has accused a top Army general of being behind is foiled assassination attempt.

Last month, the Pakistani military responded to Khan's criticism with an unprecedented harsh language and claimed Khan had tried to bring Army chief General Qamar Javel Bajwa to his side when he was facing no-confidence motion as prime minister. Khan was ousted as the prime minister after he lost the motion.

The Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) said Bajwa was given a "lucrative offer" in March by Khan's government amidst the political turmoil at the time and Khan asked Bajwa to do "illegal and unconstitutional" acts.

The ISI and military in a press conference said Khan is lashing out at them because they did not accept the alleged offer of Khan.

"(Khan's criticism) is because the military and its chief refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things," said ISI chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum said, as per Reuters, and added that the military had made a policy decision to stay out of politics, and hence turned down Khan's persistent requests.

In a notable toning down of his rhetoric, Khan has now said some elements wanted an altercation between him and the Army. He added he only had issues with some black sheep within the Army and not the entire institution.

Security risk for Imran Khan

Khan said the two bullet wounds in his thigh were healing, but he was facing difficulties walking owing to the third bullet that pierced the lower part of his leg. He also acknowledged that he was still facing threats and would take all precautionary measures.

The PTI Punjab chapter finalised its preparations for the long march and planned that two caravans will separately head towards Rawalpindi. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has assured that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the march.

On a delay in the first information report’s registration after an attack on him, Khan said Chief Minister Elahi and his son Moonis had exerted maximum pressure, but the police did not comply for being ‘controlled’ by the powerful quarters.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad city administration has sealed off the Red Zone in the federal capital ahead of the protest march.

Shipping containers have been placed at Zero Point and the Faizabad Interchange that links Pindi and Islamabad.

Police said Faizabad and Zero Point are being barricaded for entry into Islamabad from Murree Road. Entry into Islamabad has been partially blocked.

Interior minister Rana Sanullah, while addressing a press conference on Friday, warned that there was a threat to the life of Khan and asked him to postpone his planned rally.

"There is no reason for the rally and he should not go for it as there is a threat to his life," Sanaullah told the media after presiding over a meeting of senior police and other officials where he discussed the issue of security for the rally.

He added, "I reviewed a meeting and all intelligence agencies have alerted me that any terrorist outfit can take advantage of this march. There is a threat to Imran himself."

(With PTI inputs)