Outlook Explains | What's Driving US-Germany Dispute Over Medicine Prices?

For drugs that demonstrate added clinical benefit, the findings are handed to the umbrella organization of Sickness Funds, which then enters a one-on-one negotiation with the manufacturer. That negotiation is anchored to several benchmarks — how effective the drug is compared to existing treatments, what those existing treatments cost, and what the manufacturer is charging for the same drug in other European markets. If the two sides cannot agree, an arbitration panel steps in to set a final price. Drugs that show no added benefit are placed into therapeutic classes subject to reference pricing, where insurers cap reimbursement and patients cover any difference if they choose a higher-priced option.