Outlook Explains | What's Driving US-Germany Dispute Over Medicine Prices?

US launches Section 301 probe into Germany’s pharmaceutical pricing system.
Washington says lower German drug prices shift innovation costs to Americans.
Germany healthcare reforms could deepen US-Germany trade tensions over medicines.
The United States has opened a formal trade investigation into Germany's pharmaceutical pricing system.
When a pharmaceutical company invents a new drug, it spends billions developing it and then sells it across multiple countries. The US contends that Americans end up paying far higher prices than patients elsewhere, and that this gap is not an accident. It argues that countries like Germany use government negotiating power to push prices down, which is fine for their own budgets but effectively shifts the burden of funding medical research onto American patients and insurers.
In May last year, President Donald Trump directed the US Trade Representative to take action against countries whose pricing practices have that effect. Germany is now the first country to face a formal investigation under that directive.
How Germany Decides Drug Pricing
As per Berkeley Center for Health Technology, When a new drug receives European Medicines Agency authorisation, German manufacturers are free to set an initial list price and receive full payment at that price for the first year on the market. During that year, two quasi-public bodies get to work: the Institute for Efficiency and Quality in Healthcare evaluates the drug's comparative effectiveness, and the Joint Federal Committee combines that evaluation with input from manufacturers, patient groups, and physicians.
For drugs that demonstrate added clinical benefit, the findings are handed to the umbrella organization of Sickness Funds, which then enters a one-on-one negotiation with the manufacturer. That negotiation is anchored to several benchmarks — how effective the drug is compared to existing treatments, what those existing treatments cost, and what the manufacturer is charging for the same drug in other European markets. If the two sides cannot agree, an arbitration panel steps in to set a final price. Drugs that show no added benefit are placed into therapeutic classes subject to reference pricing, where insurers cap reimbursement and patients cover any difference if they choose a higher-priced option.
Why US Is Angry
Euro News highlighted that the US for years argued that European healthcare systems, including Germany's, benefit from suppressed drug prices while American consumers end up bearing a disproportionate share of the cost of pharmaceutical innovation. Now Germany is planning to go further. Its proposed healthcare reform, designed to plug a multibillion-euro funding gap in the public health insurance system, would require the pharmaceutical industry to make additional financial contributions — initially through a dynamic manufacturer rebate tied to drug price trends and insurer revenues, and now, under revised proposals, through a fixed surcharge on the existing manufacturer discount.
Washington views these mechanisms as compounding an already unfair arrangement. The reform has also been complicated by a late concession from Federal Health Minister Nina Warken, who proposed exempting companies from additional rebates if they conduct clinical trials in Germany — an attempt to preserve the country's appeal as a research hub. A Bundestag vote on the package, originally expected next week, has been pushed to July 10, the final sitting day before the summer recess.
What Is Section 301
The legal mechanism the US is using here dates back to the Trade Act of 1974. Section 301 allows Washington to investigate foreign government practices that are deemed unreasonable or discriminatory and that burden US commerce. It is the same tool the US has used in trade disputes with China, and it gives the administration significant leverage. If the investigation concludes that Germany's policies cross the line, the US could impose punitive tariffs or other trade restrictions on German goods.
A public hearing has been scheduled for 22 September 2026. Anyone who wants to submit written comments or request to appear has until 10 August 2026 to do so.
Broader Look
This investigation sits inside a broader shift in how the Trump administration views global drug pricing. Last year it introduced the Most Favoured Nation policy, which seeks to tie US drug prices to the lower rates paid in other countries. That policy put European pricing systems under scrutiny across the board. The Germany investigation is the sharpest and most targeted expression of that pressure yet.
The outcome will matter for patients, pharmaceutical companies and trade relations. If Washington decides Germany's practices are unfair and acts on that finding, it would set a precedent for how the US approaches drug pricing disputes with other countries running similar systems.