Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, including Iran's foreign minister, were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Raisi and his entourage, including Iran's foreign minister, were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest.

"My deepest condolences to the people of Iran who mourn the tragic passing away of their President Ebrahim Resi. Shocking & quite baffling," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

