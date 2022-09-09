Friday, Sep 09, 2022
NRI Industrialist Swraj Paul Lauds Extraordinary Achievements Of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II AP

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 8:38 am

Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul lauded the outstanding achievements of Queen Elizabeth II during her 70 years of reign.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences at the passing away of the Queen on Thursday, Lord Paul said, "She had been our longest-ever reigning monarch. It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for seven decades.

“She was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world,” he said.

Neeraj Patil, founder, of Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation and Basava Samiti of the United Kingdom, said in a statement, “We express our deep sadness about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

(Inputs from PTI)

