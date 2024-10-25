International

‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election, dismissing a request by some party members to not run for a fourth term.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau |
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: AP
info_icon

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly said that he's not going anywhere, despite demands from some of his MPs that he leave by October 28.

Trudeau has said he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election, dismissing a request by some party members to not run for a fourth term.

Earlier, Trudeau met with his Liberal members of Parliament, where he learned that more than 20 lawmakers from his party signed a letter asking him to step down before the next election, AP reported.

He as per the report said there were “robust conversations” ongoing about the best way forward, but "that will happen with me as leader going into the next election.”

Justin Trudea-led Liberals formed a minority government in 2021 with a supply-and-confidence deal with NDP - | Photo: AP/ Kelly Clark
Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?

BY Danita Yadav

No Canadian prime minister in more than a century has won four straight terms.

Trudeau's Cabinet ministers have said he has the support of the vast majority of the 153 Liberal Party members of the House of Commons.

Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show At Rogers Centre - | Photo: Instagram
'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sean Casey, one of the Liberal lawmakers who signed the letter asking Trudeau to step down, said he was disappointed Trudeau didn't take the time to reflect but said he now considers the matter done and he's moving on, AP reported.

Trudeau listened but he wasn't swayed, Casey was reportedly quoted as having said.

“This was a decision he had every right to make and he made it,” Casey reportedly said.

He added: “I did my job in voicing what I was hearing from constituents and now I have to direct my energy to winning my seat and not internal party matters. As far as I'm concerned it is closed.”

The Liberals recently suffered upsets in special elections for seats representing two districts in Toronto and Montreal that the party has held for years, raising doubts about Trudeau's leadership.

Canada’s federal election could come anytime between this fall and next October. The Liberals must rely on the support of at least one major party in Parliament, as they don't hold an outright majority themselves.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi
  2. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pant's Wicket Sends Hosts On The Backfoot In Pune| IND - 85/5; NZ - 259
  3. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
  4. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Rawalpindi Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
Football News
  1. James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar
  2. Fenerbahce Vs Man United: Mourinho Takes A Jab At Referee Turpin After Controversial Red Card
  3. Lecce Vs Napoli: Boss Antonio Conte Braced For Emotional Reunion
  4. Europa League: Vaclav Cerny Stars As Rangers FC Beat FCSB 4-0 At Home
  5. Chelsea Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Restoration Work Underway
  2. Disengagement Of Indian, Chinese Troops From Demchok & Depsang Begins Days After LAC Patrolling Deal
  3. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  4. My Friend, Ratan Sir
  5. In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  2. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  3. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
  4. Hurricane Kristy Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm In Pacific Ocean
  5. BRICS Summit 2024: Russia, China Push For Alternative Payment System
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Restoration Work Underway
  2. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  4. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  5. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal
  7. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast