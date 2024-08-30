'Next Question': Harris On Trump's Racial Attack In First Major Presidential Campaign Interview

In her first major television interview of her presidential campaign, United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris defended her shift away from some of her earlier liberal positions, emphasising that while her policies have evolved, her core values remain unchanged.
Harris, alongside her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, addressed questions about her policy reversals, including her past stances on fracking and decriminalising illegal border crossings.
"The most important aspect of my policy perspective is that my values have not changed," Harris stated in the interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Thursday, underscoring her commitment to "seeking consensus."
This interview is being seen as a critical platform and a chance for Harris to counter criticisms about her avoidance of uncontrolled environments, allowing her to define her campaign as she gears up for a debate with former President Donald Trump on September 10. However, it also posed risks as her team tries to capitalise on the momentum from the ticket shakeup following President Joe Biden's exit and the recent Democratic National Convention (DNC).
Highlighting her priorities, Kamala Harris said, "Strengthening and supporting the middle class is one of my highest priorities. The American people are ready for a new way forward."
When asked about Trump's remarks questioning her racial identity, Harris, who is of Black and South Asian heritage, dismissed them as the “same old, tired playbook," and firmly moved on to the next question.
Without dropping names, Kamala Harris also mentioned that she would consider appointing a Republican to her Cabinet if elected. Harris and Walz are still in the process of introducing themselves to voters, contrasting with Trump and Biden, who already enjoy near-universal recognition.
Reflecting on her time as Vice President, Harris called serving alongside Biden “one of the greatest honors of my career,” recounting the moment Biden informed her of his decision to step down and endorse her.
Despite criticism from Republicans about her limited media engagement since becoming her party's nominee, Harris' interview aimed to quell these concerns and solidify her position in the race.
Harris and Walz embarked on a two-day bus tour through southeast Georgia, culminating in a rally in Savannah where she portrayed her campaign as the underdog, urging supporters to work hard to secure victory in November.
Harris touched on key Democratic concerns, including the potential rollback of women's rights and healthcare under Trump, and the dangers of unchecked presidential power.
The rally was briefly interrupted by demonstrators protesting U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, highlighting the challenges Harris faces as she navigates a crowded media landscape and seeks to motivate voters in traditionally GOP-leaning areas.
With the election approaching and early voting starting soon, Harris is set to continue her campaign efforts with a Labour Day blitz alongside Biden in Detroit and Pittsburgh.
The first mail ballots get sent to voters in just two weeks.