Kamala Harris has officially accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to run for president against Donald Trump in the November election.
Harris on Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago became the second woman ever to receive the Democratic nomination for president.
Accepting the nomination, Harris said, "On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey on behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination the United States."
Harris, 59, is the first-ever Indian-American and the first-ever Black woman nominated on a major presidential ticket in the US.
Harris Remembers Her Mother
Taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago to accept her nomination, she said she is no stranger to unlikely journeys.
Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is Jamaican.
Harris On Rival Donald Trump
Harris drew contrast with rival Republican candidate Donald Trump in DNC speech, saying she commits to a 'peaceful transfer of power'.
She said, "Donald Trump is an unserious man and consequences of putting him back in White House are extremely serious."
Harris On Reforming Immigration System
Kamala Harris in her nomination acceptance speech said, "We can reform America's broken immigration system".
Harris also said she will ensure America, not China, wins the 'competition for 21st century'. She added, "I will ensure America strengthens and not abdicate its global leadership".
Further the Democratic candidate said, "As President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and NATO allies."
Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, became the first-ever woman of colour to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party.
She is also the first ever Indian-American to be nominated as presidential candidate of either the Republican or the Democratic party.
If elected, Harris would break one of the highest glass ceilings left for women in the United States -- that of occupying the country's top office.