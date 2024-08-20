United States

DNC 2024: Tearful Biden Takes Centre Stage In Chicago, Fires At 'Loser' Trump | Day 1 Highlights

President Biden, who exited the White House race last month, was met with a rapturous and emotional welcome as Democrats from all over the US thanked him for his service.

Tearful Biden Takes Centre Stage In Chicago, Fires At 'Loser' Trump | Photo: AP
The Democratic National Convention 2024 kicked off on Monday in Chiacgo with Joe Biden taking the centre stage. President Biden, who exited the White House race last month, was met with a rapturous and emotional welcome as Democrats from all over the US thanked him for his service.

DNC 2024 will be held till August 22. Over 4,000 delegates from the Democratic party will come together for the next four days to draft their platform for the next four years and to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.

Tearful Biden And Loser Trump | DNC 2024 Day 1 Highlights

Tearful Biden Passes On The Baton

Ahead of Biden's emotional speech where he passed on the leadership to Harris, the Vice President expressed her gratitude towards the 81-year-old President. Harris took to the stage unexpectedly and thanked Biden for his "lifetime of service to our nation.”

"Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember: When we fight, we win," stated VP Harris.

An emotional Biden took centre stage and thanked the people for their support. “I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you. For 50 years, like many of you, I’ve given my heart and soul to our nation and I’ve been blessed, a million times in return, with the support of the American people," stated Biden.

'Donald Trump Is A Loser'

After an emotional welcome, Joe Biden took the stage and called out Trump while drawing stark contrasts between the achievements of his administration and the "failures" of the Trump presidency.

"Donald Trump says we are losing, but he is the loser," stated Biden, adding that Trump's claims of the US no longer being a leading country are wrong.

"He is dead wrong. Name a country in the world that does not think we are the leading nation in the world. Who could lead the world if not us?" stated POTUS.

Apart from Biden's jibe at Trump, several Democrats took swipes at the former President. Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas highlighted the stark contrast between Harris’ career and Trump. The Texas rep stated that “she (Harris) became a career prosecutor, while he became a career criminal.”

More to follow...

