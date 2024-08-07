Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crash In Nuwakot

An Air Dynasty helicopter has crashed in Nepal's Nuwakot. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Shivpuri district of Nuwakot. At least four people have been killed.
As per local reports, the helicopter departed from Kathmandu and was en route to Syaphrubensi when the crash occurred. As per sources at the Tribhuvan International Airport, the helicopter was carrying five people - three passengers, one foreign national and the pilot.
The chopper lost contact three minutes after taking off.
This incident comes a few weeks after a plane of Saurya Airlines crashed shortly after taking-off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. Of the 19 people on board, only the pilot survived. The remaining 18 on board were killed instantly.
In 2019, another Air Dynasty helicopter had crashed, killing all seven on board. The helicopter was carrying six passengers and one pilot and was scheduled to fly a domestic chartered flight from Pathibhara Devi Temple in Taplejung to Chuhandanda in Tehrathum, Nepal.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.