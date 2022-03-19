Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
NATO Shouldn't Expand East, Pushing Russia Into Corner Will Have Dreadful Repercussions: China

China said if NATO's expansion goes further, it would be approaching the outskirts of Moscow where a missile could hit the Kremlin within seven or eight minutes.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping AP photo

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 9:27 pm

A Chinese diplomat has said NATO should stick to what he claimed was a promise not to expand Eastward.

In a speech on Saturday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng criticised the far-reaching Western sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of  Ukraine and said the root cause of the war in Ukraine “lies in the Cold War mentality and power politics”. 

Echoing a Kremlin talking point, the Chinese envoy said if NATO's "enlargement goes further, it would be approaching the outskirts of Moscow where a missile could hit the Kremlin within seven or eight minutes". 

He added, “Pushing a major country, especially a nuclear power, to the corner would entail repercussions too dreadful to contemplate.”

He expressed an understanding for Russian President Vladimir Putin's oft-repeated position, saying that NATO should have disintegrated and "been consigned to history alongside the Warsaw Pact". 


He added, “However, rather than breaking up, NATO has kept strengthening and expanding, and intervened militarily in countries like Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. One could well anticipate the consequences going down this path. The crisis in Ukraine is a stern warning.” 

He further said Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday urged the parties in Ukraine to demonstrate “political will and keep the dialogue and negotiation going". 


"The US and NATO should also have dialogue with Russia to address the crux of the Ukraine crisis and ease the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

