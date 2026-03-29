Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

At an NDA rally in Palakkad, the Prime Minister accused Congress of making “dangerous” remarks that could risk the lives of Indians in Gulf countries.

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PTI
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
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  • Modi said the government is working to ensure the war in West Asia has minimal impact on India and its citizens abroad.

  • He stressed that the safety of Indians, including many from Kerala working in conflict-hit regions, remains the top priority, with embassies working round the clock.

  • The PM accused Congress of making “dangerous” statements on the issue, alleging the party is risking the safety of Indians in Gulf countries for political gains.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is working to ensure the war in West Asia has minimal impact on India, while accusing the Congress of making "dangerous" remarks that could risk Indian lives for "political gains".

Speaking at a massive NDA election rally in Palakkad, Modi said many people from Kerala are working in conflict-hit regions and stressed that their safety remains a top priority.

"At this time, everyone's attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal," he said.

Highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts, Modi added, "Since the beginning of the war, I have been in constant touch with the heads of all these countries. All nations are giving priority to the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zones." He said Indian embassies are working round the clock to support citizens abroad.

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"To ensure that our brothers and sisters there do not face any hardship, Indian embassies are also working day and night. The protection of Indians' interests is the top priority for the BJP-NDA government," he said.

Targeting the Congress, the PM said, "You must also remember the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue -- they are dangerous. Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk, so that it can gain political advantage from it."

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