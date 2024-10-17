International

Middle East Tensions: 25 Killed In Lebanon; Israel Allows 50 Aid Trucks Into Gaza After US' Warning | Latest

Israeli strikes across Lebanon killed at least 25 people, officials said on Wednesday, adding that a city mayor was among those dead. Meanwhile, barrages from Lebanon struck northern Israel, leaving four persons injured.

According to local media reports, a home in the Madal al-Kru town was hit by a rocket. The Israeli Defense Forces said that around 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted while some impacted the sites in Galilee.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter on Thursday killed 15 persons, said Gaza's Health Ministry.

Following a warning letter from the United States over Gaza aid, Israel on Wednesday allowed as many as 50 trucks of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza, Times of Israel reported. The trucks were carrying food, water, medical supplies and shelter equipment from Jordan.

Middle East Tensions | Top Points

15 Killed In Northern Gaza Shelter

An Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza on Thursday killed at least 15 people, including five children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israeli forces said that the strike targeted dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who had gathered at the shelter.

The Abu Hussein school in Jabaliya, an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza where Israeli troops have been conducting operations for more than a week now, was hit by the strike.

The Israeli military said that it tageted a command centre run both by militant groups inside the school, providing a list of dozens of names of people it identified as militants, who were present when the strike was called in.

350 Bodies Recovered From Rubble In Gaza

Israel's war on Gaza has been going on since Hamas' October 7 attack last year, which killed around 1,200 people -- mostly civilians -- and led to another 250 being abducted. Of these, around 100 people are still being held captive in Gaza, and a third of them are believed to be dead.

For more than a week now, Israel has been carrying out massive operation in Jabaliya -- an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza. Israeli troops reportedly keep returning to Jabaliya and other areas, saying that Hamas militants have regrouped in the region.

Meanwhile, hospitals have received around 350 bodies since the offensive began on October 6, said Dr Mounir al-Boursh, the director-general of Gaza's Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, Israel's offensive has claimed the lives of oer 42,000 people and has left around 90 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million people displaced.

50 Aid Trucks Allowed Into Gaza

Following the warning from the United States, Israel allowed 50 humanitarian aid trucks carrying food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment into the northern Gaza strip on Wednesday.

The Biden administration had warned Jerusalem that if did not increase the inflow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, then it would stand at a risk of losing the arms funding from the US.

On Monday, Israel had allowed 30 trucks of aid into northern Gaza after nearly two weeks of all assistance being 'blocked'. Notably, Israeli forces have also been conducting ops in northern Gaza, what they said was to thwart Hamas' regrouping.

25 Killed In Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed at least 25 people, including the mayor of a southern city, officials said on Wednesday.

Israeli forces have said that they were targeting a Hezbollah commmander in their strikes late on Tuesday which struck the southern town of Qana. The target was said to be Jalal Mustafa Hariri, the militant group's commander in charge for the Qana area.

The IDF later announced that Hariri was killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. He was reportedly responsible for planning and carrying out terror activities against Israel and was killed alobgside commanders of artillery fire and anti-tank fire in the region.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of "intentionally targeting" a municipal council meeting to discuss relief efforts in Nabatiyeh, where six people were killed.

Israeli strikes continued across several Lebanese regions, including eastern Bekaa Valley and Nabatiyeh, where the IDF said that it targeted Hezbollah command centers and weapons facilities that had been hidden in civilian areas.

US Airstrikes Target Bunkers Of Houthi Rebels

Officials on Thursday said that US long-range B-2 stealth bombers launched airstrikes early in the morning, targeting underground bunkers used by Yemen's Houthi rebels. However, there was no immediate clarity on the damages done.

Notably, it is rare for the B-2 Spirit to be used in the strikes targeting Houthis, who have been attacking several ships in the Red Sea corridor for months over Israel's war on Gaza.

A local news channel had reported airstrikes around Yemen's capital Sanaa, which the Houthi group has held from 2014.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the B-2 bombers targeted "five hardened underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlld areas of Yemen".

The strike reportedly appeared to be an indirect warning to Iran, the Houthis' main benefactor who have targeted Israel twice with ballistic missile attacks over the last year.

"This was a unique demonstration of the United States' ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened or fortified," Austin said.

Houthis have targeted over 80 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the start of the war on Gaza last year. They also seized one vessel and sunk two in the campaign, killing four sailors.

The rebels have said that they target ships connected to Israel, the US or the United Kingdom, to force and end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

