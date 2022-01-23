Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Mass Covid-19 Testing In Beijing Ahead Of Winter Olympics

Around 2 million people in Beijing have been asked to undergo Covid-19 testing as the Winter Olympics approach China.

Mass Covid-19 Testing In Beijing Ahead Of Winter Olympics
Massive Covid-19 testing ordered inn Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics 2022 (Representational Image) - AP

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 6:37 pm

People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The government told people in areas of the Chinese capital deemed at high risk for infection not to leave the city after 25 cases were found in the Fengtai district and 14 elsewhere.

The ruling Communist Party is stepping up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy aimed at isolating every infected person as Beijing prepares to open the Winter Games on Feb. 4 under intensive anti-virus controls.

On Sunday, Fengtai residents lined up on snow-covered sidewalks in freezing weather for testing.

The Chinese capital must “take the most resolute, decisive and strict measures to block the transmission chain of the epidemic,” a city government spokesman, Xu Hejian, told a news conference.

Related stories

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Faces Omicron Test Weeks Ahead Of The Games

“In principle, personnel in risk areas shall not leave Beijing,” Xu said.

Nationwide, 56 new confirmed infections were reported in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday. 

The National Health Commission said 37 were believed to have been acquired abroad.

China has reported 4,636 deaths out of 105,603 confirmed cases and seven suspected cases since the pandemic began.

The Olympics are being held under strict controls that are meant to isolate athletes, reporters and officials from the outside world. Athletes are required to be vaccinated or undergo a quarantine after arriving in China.

Other outbreaks prompted the government to impose travel bans on the major cities of Xi'an and Tianjin.

Tags

International COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Surge Winter Olympics Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Russia Rejects UK Claim Of Trying To Replace Ukraine Leader

UNESCO Adds Nordic 'Clinker Boats' On Heritage List

German Navy Chief Resigns After Comments On Ukraine, Russia During India Visit

Bombers Target Minivan In Afghanistan, 7 dead: Taliban

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round