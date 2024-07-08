Managers For Sale! Youth In China 'Selling' Managers, Jobs To Escape Work Stress

The trend of “selling” jobs or colleagues has become part of a larger movement among China's youth. The country's youth are losing their willingness to follow the intense work culture, with burnout being a widespread problem.
The youth in China are pursuing a healthier work-life balance to protect their physical and mental health.
As per SCMP report, on Xianyu, Alibaba’s second-hand e-commerce platform, youth playfully “sell” their jobs and colleagues as a way to ease stress from work.
The report also said a search on Xianyu by the SCMP revealed more than 500 posts selling “annoying jobs”, “terrible bosses”, and “hated colleagues”, with prices ranging from 2 yuan (30 US cents) to 80,000 yuan (US$11,000).
The report quoting one female user said wrote: “Because I really don’t want to wake up early anymore! This job pays 3,000 yuan (US$400) a month, so you can recoup your investment in three months.”
The report quoting another user mentioned: “Selling a colleague who is very good at being sarcastic for 3,999 yuan (US$550). I can teach you how to deal with this colleague and offer 10 tips to avoid being the scapegoat at work.”
The report quoting another user said : “his ‘terrible boss’ for 500 yuan, claiming that their personalities clashed and that the boss frequently criticised him, causing significant mental stress.”