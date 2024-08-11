Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

A man was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.
According to the AP report, the shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon.
However, the report added it is unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.
The Eiffel Tower was a centerpiece of the opening ceremony, with Celine Dion serenading the city from one of its viewing areas, the report mentioned.
It also stated the Eiffel Tower is not expected to be part of the closing ceremony, which was set to begin at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area around 9 pm.
Over 30,000 police officers have been deployed around Paris and beyond to watch over the last Olympic events and the closing ceremony Sunday, it added.
The report quoting France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said about 3,000 police officers will be mobilized around the Stade de France, and 20,000 police troops and other security personnel in Paris and the Saint-Denis area will be mobilized late into Sunday night to ensure safety on the last day of the Olympics.