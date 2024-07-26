Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Challenges In Store And What To Expect - Opinion

A series of geopolitical crises and logistical challenges form the backdrop of Paris Olympic Games 2024, that are set to witness a unique opening ceremony along River Seine

paris-olympic-games-2024-file-ap-photo
The Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11. Photo: AP
info_icon

A whole 100 years hence, the Olympic Games return to the French capital. Paris is set to host the quadrennial extravaganza over the coming fortnight (July 26 to August 11), with an arcane opening ceremony to kick things off. (More Sports News)

The quaint setting of River Seine will greet viewers. Instead of a stadium, boats will ferry flights of fancy as the athletes, dancers and musicians cruise down the river while spectators watch along from vantage points like bridges and grandstands.

The Champ de Mars at the Eiffel Tower is prepared one day before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: What Is Parade Of Nations And What Will Be The Order?

BY Jagdish Yadav

All this, with the eternal tourist favourite Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. The spectacle promises to be a feast for the senses. But it also brings along security risks that have been a major talking point in the lead-up, as it is.

A mere 72 hours ahead of the opening gala, a 40-year-old Russian man was arrested at his Paris apartment on suspicion of planning to “destabilize the Olympic Games.” Another man was nabbed in the French town of Saint-Etienne in May, suspected of plotting a terror attack in the name of Islamic State at the city's football stadium.

Insurers have reportedly voiced their concerns regarding militant attacks and/or artificial intelligence-generated fake images. Add to it the bloodshed in Ukraine and Gaza, and the hung parliament in French elections - the political instability has only served to heighten the anxiety of authorities.

A police officer walks past a Paris olympics canvas at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Thomas Padilla
Security At Paris Olympics: AI, Jets, Police Squadrons, Military All Will Secure French Capital

BY Associated Press

The start hasn't been entirely auspicious either. Even before the formal opening of Paris 2024, reports of food shortage at the Games Village have surfaced, with Team Great Britain flying in a chef to help prepare meals for their athletes.

Then there is the onset of the wretched coronavirus, as five water polo players from the Australia women's team have tested Covid positive. There has already been a controversy on field to boot, with Argentina's disallowed goal against Morocco amid farcical proceedings evoking strong reactions from the football world.

But it's not all doom and gloom. The organisers have promoted the Paris Summer Games as the greenest Olympics of all time, aiming to halve the carbon emissions of previous editions. They have considerably cut back on building new stadiums, relied a lot on wood as a building material for new infrastructure, and used low-carbon concrete.

It remains to be seen whether Paris lives up to all the promises made. But for now, it's time to revel in the biggest multi-sport event there is on the plant, with 10,500 athletes from 206 countries out to give it their all.

