Madonna French Kisses Her Two 'Side Bitches' On 64th Birthday In Italy

Pop icon Madonna evoked her iconic onstage VMAs kiss when she posted a video of herself French kissing two girlfriends passionately in the back of a car.

Madonna
Madonna Instagram: @madonna

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 3:43 pm

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)


"Birthday kisses with my side b****es," she captioned the video, which showed the group celebrating her 64th birthday in Italy, reports pagesix.com.

The 'Like a Virgin' singer wore a blue-and-white Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress, with her bleached-blond tresses styled in loose waves.

She accessorised with stacked silver necklaces, a blue hat and matching blue-and-white heels.

Elsewhere in the clip, Madonna twirled in her bright summer dress before getting in the car with her manager, Guy Oseary, and other pals.

It comes one day after she shared a snap celebrating a fellow Leo's birthday: her eldest son, Rocco.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday, offering fans a look at his lavish 22nd birthday party in Italy.

"From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco," the 'Material Girl' singer captioned a series of pics, which showed her celebrating the son she shares with ex-beau Guy Ritchie.

Several of Rocco's family members were in attendance as he cut into his birthday cake: an intricate brown briefcase adorned with the initials "RC" in gold icing.

The Vogue chart-topper stunned in a silk, floral midi dress for the occasion, completing the look with a silver cross necklace.

Her kids Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 9, also rocked printed dresses, while her son, David, 16, opted for a classic button-down and trousers.

International Madonna Birthday Post Instagram Influencer Singer Hollywood Dolce And Gabbana Like A Virgin Guy Oseary
