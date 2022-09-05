Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Macron Urges French To Save Energy, Seeks 10% Drop In Use

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country's energy use in the coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron
Associated Press (AP)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 9:42 pm

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country's energy use in the coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Macron warned Monday that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren't sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared “in case' and that “cuts will happen as a last resort.”

“The best energy is that which we don't consume,” the French leader said at a news conference, where he urged French businesses and households to save energy, including by turning down heating and air conditioning. 

(Inputs from PTI)

