Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Grounds Hundreds Of Flights Across Germany

At Lufthansa's largest hub in Frankfurt, nearly 75 percent of approximately 350 scheduled departures were cancelled.

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Curated by: Jinit Parmar
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Lufthansa flight cancel
Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Grounds Hundreds Of Flights Across Germany Photo: Vernon Yuen/Nexpher Images/ZUMA/picture alliance
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Travel chaos gripped Germany on Friday as Lufthansa cabin crew walked off the job in a one-day strike, forcing the airline to cancel hundreds of flights at major hubs including Frankfurt and Munich.

The strike, called by the UFO trade union, began at midnight (2200 GMT Thursday) and will continue until 10 p.m. Friday. Some 20,000 flight attendants at both Lufthansa and its regional subsidiary Cityline have been urged to join the walkout as wage negotiations remain deadlocked.

Why Are Lufthansa Flights Disrupted Today?

Germany's largest airline preemptively canceled hundreds of flights in an effort to mitigate disruptions. At Lufthansa's largest hub in Frankfurt, nearly 75 percent of approximately 350 scheduled departures were axed.

Other affected airports include Munich, Leipzig/Halle, Berlin, and Stuttgart.

Although the strike only directly impacts departures within Germany, the airline warned that several return flights for Easter holiday travelers would also be canceled as a knock-on effect.

According to DW, Lufthansa urged passengers to check the status of their flights online before traveling to the airport.

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