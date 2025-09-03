Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

- The judge addresses antitrust concerns related to Google's dominance in online search and advertising.
- While seen as a partial victory for antitrust enforcement, some critics argue that the measures are insufficient to curb Google's market power effectively.
- The judge declined to impose more stringent measures, such as forcing Google to divest its Chrome browser or Android operating system
A US federal judge has ruled that Google must share certain search engine data with competitors to promote fair competition, while allowing the company to retain its Chrome browser and Android operating system.
Judge Amit Mehta's decision, issued on Tuesday, addresses antitrust concerns related to Google's dominance in online search and advertising. The ruling mandates that Google provide access to its search index and user interaction data to rival companies. Additionally, the company is prohibited from entering into exclusive agreements that prioritize its search engine over competitors.
However, the judge declined to impose more stringent measures, such as forcing Google to divest its Chrome browser or Android operating system, citing potential harm to consumers and the rapid evolution of the industry due to artificial intelligence advancements.
The decision concludes a protracted legal battle initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2020, which accused Google of unlawfully maintaining a monopoly in the search and digital advertising markets. While seen as a partial victory for antitrust enforcement, some critics argue that the measures are insufficient to curb Google's market power effectively.
The Department of Justice is currently evaluating the ruling and considering potential next steps in ongoing efforts to regulate Big Tech companies.