Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Country’s Airstrike In Gaza Killed Aid Workers, Calls It ‘Unintentional’

Israeli’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu admission comes after a massive international backlash led by allies like the US and UK.

Outlook Web Desk
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AP
Claiming that the strike was “unintentional”, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday admitted its armed forces of killing seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza.

"Unfortunately, in the last day there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

He added: “It happens in war, we will investigate it right to the end... We are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again.”

His admission comes after a massive international backlash led by allies like the US and UK.

Earlier, the aid group—World Central Kitchen had said an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least 7 of its workers, including several foreigners.

The food charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés had said the seven killed included the citizens of Australia, Poland, the UK and a US-Canada dual citizen, AP reported.

The aid group had reportedly said the workers were in the process of delivering desperately needed food aid that had arrived by sea on Monday when they were struck late that evening.

According to AP’s figures, Israel's war in Gaza has killed nearly 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, which make up two-thirds of the dead. The war began on October 7, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

