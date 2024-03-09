Israel-Palestine War: Parachute Failure During Aid Airdrop Kills 5 In Gaza, Govt Terms US Service 'Useless'

In a tragic incident owing to a parachute failure, at least five people were killed, while several others sustained injuries as a humanitarian airdrop parachute failed to open in Gaza. As per reports, the incident took place in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp when the pallet crashed into a group of people who had queued for food.
In a statement, the US military said the aid was dropped by US and Jordanian C-130 aircraft in northern Gaza.
Gaza govt terms US service 'Useless'
Taking cognisance of the incident, later Gaza government's media office termed the airdrop service "useless". Instead of continuing with the airdrop service, the government advocated for the availability of food to pass through land borders.
In a statement, the Gaza government said, "We previously warned it poses a threat to the lives of citizens in the Gaza Strip and this is what happened today when the parcels fell on the citizens' heads."
US airdrop service into Gaza
The US military carried out its third airdrop of aid into Gaza amid an escalating humanitarian crisis in the crowded coastal enclave on Thursday. The third edition of the humanitarian aid included over 38,000 meals.
The Israeli offensive in Gaza backed by the United States has so far displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and led to critical shortages of food, water, and medicines.
Aid dropped by air is an expensive and insufficient alternative to aid that is trucked in, given the scale of the humanitarian crisis, US officials say.
President Joe Biden's administration is pressing for greater access by land and also exploring a maritime option.