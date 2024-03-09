Israel-Palestine War: Parachute Failure During Aid Airdrop Kills 5 In Gaza, Govt Terms US Service 'Useless'

In a tragic incident owing to a parachute failure, at least five people were killed, while several others sustained injuries as a humanitarian airdrop parachute failed to open in Gaza. As per reports, the incident took place in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp when the pallet crashed into a group of people who had queued for food.

In a statement, the US military said the aid was dropped by US and Jordanian C-130 aircraft in northern Gaza.