Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says U.S. Negotiating With Iran Parliament Speaker, Iran Denies Talks

A South Korean protester wearing a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference denouncing the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran, near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Gulf allies of the United States are arguing that Tehran hasn’t been weakened enough by the monthl ong U.S.-led bombing campaign, according to U.S., Gulf and Israeli officials. Trump on Monday threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.” He also claimed that US is negotiating with Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington’s negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the U.S. and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments

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31 Mar 2026, 09:19:34 am IST Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: 2 Indonesian UN Peacekeepers Killed in duty in Lebanon Two Indonesian United Nations peacekeepers have died while on escort duty in support of UNIFIL operations in southern Lebanon. The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said in a written statement on Tuesday that two other soldiers were also seriously injured amid intensifying hostilities in the area. The statement added that the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation by UNIFIL in accordance with established procedures. An Indonesian soldier was reported to have died and several other injured the previous day in his area of deployment as a result of the conflict taking place in the operational zone. “The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the safety of peacekeeping forces must be the top priority,” the statement said. “All parties involved in the conflict are expected to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of peacekeeping personnel.”