Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says U.S. Negotiating With Iran Parliament Speaker, Iran Denies Talks

Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: 2 Indonesian UN Peacekeepers Killed in duty in Lebanon
Two Indonesian United Nations peacekeepers have died while on escort duty in support of UNIFIL operations in southern Lebanon. The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said in a written statement on Tuesday that two other soldiers were also seriously injured amid intensifying hostilities in the area.
The statement added that the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation by UNIFIL in accordance with established procedures.
An Indonesian soldier was reported to have died and several other injured the previous day in his area of deployment as a result of the conflict taking place in the operational zone.
“The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the safety of peacekeeping forces must be the top priority,” the statement said. “All parties involved in the conflict are expected to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of peacekeeping personnel.”
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Video of explosion shared by Trump likely showed early morning strike on Isfahan
The video of a massive explosion shared without comment early Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be of a major strike conducted outside of the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The Baluch advocacy group HalVash shared the same video and others from the ground outside of Isfahan. Fire-tracking satellites from NASA suggest the explosions happened near Mount Soffeh, an area believed to have military positions.
The videos show massive fireballs and secondary explosions common with ammunition igniting in a blaze.
Isfahan is home to one of three uranium enrichment sites bombed by the U.S. in the 12-day day between Iran and Israel in June. A portion of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is believed to be entombed there — something America has suggested it could seize with ground forces.
AP