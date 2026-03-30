Summary of this article
Iran confirmed that Revolutionary Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike, with the official announcement made on Monday.
Israel had previously stated it targeted Tangsiri in the strike, making him one of the highest-ranking Iranian military figures assassinated since Qassem Soleimani in 2020.
The killing marks a significant escalation in the long-running shadow conflict between Iran and Israel, with expectations of heightened regional tensions and potential Iranian retaliation.
Iran confirmed on Monday that Revolutionary Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri has died from wounds sustained in an Israeli air strike, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing shadow war between the two rivals.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the commander's death in a statement carried by its official Sepah News outlet, stating that Tangsiri "succumbed to severe injuries" following the attack.
Israel had claimed responsibility for the strike earlier this week, saying it had targeted the senior naval commander. Tangsiri, who led the IRGC's naval forces, was a prominent figure in Iran's military establishment and had overseen naval operations in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian officials have yet to announce plans for retaliation, though tensions in the region are expected to rise sharply in the coming days.
Further details regarding the exact location and timing of the strike were not immediately disclosed by Iranian authorities.
Iran has rejected a 15-point proposal from the United States to end the ongoing war involving Washington and Israel, calling it “extremely maximalist and unreasonable”, and instead outlined five conditions under which it would consider ending the war.
A senior diplomatic source told Al Jazeera that Tehran viewed the American plan as fundamentally flawed. “It is not beautiful, even on paper,” the source said, describing the proposal as deceptive in both tone and substance.
Tehran responded on Wednesday with its own framework, signalling it is unwilling to accept a ceasefire on terms dictated by US President Donald Trump. In a statement posted by Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai, officials said, “Iran will end the war at a time of its own choosing and only if the conditions it has set are fulfilled. It will not allow Trump to determine the timing of the war’s end.”