Israel-Hezbollah: ‘Measure Of Justice’, ‘Brutal Terrorist Act’ - Reactions To Nasrallah’s Death

In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that Nasrallah had been killed “following the treacherous Zionist strike,” declaring that he had “joined his great and immortal martyred comrades, whose path he led for nearly 30 years.” The group vowed to honor his legacy, pledging “to the highest, most sacred and most precious martyr in our journey” to continue their jihad against Israel in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.