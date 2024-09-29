International

Israel-Hezbollah: ‘Measure Of Justice’, ‘Brutal Terrorist Act’ - Reactions To Nasrallah’s Death

Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday killed Hezbollah's top leader Hassan Nasrallah. The killing has poured varied reactions from around the globe with some supporting while some condemning the attack.

Lebanons Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Photo: Reuters
Israel carried out a large strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, targeting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and resulting in the destruction of at least six residential buildings. 

Nasrallah had rarely been seen in public since 2006 and had become a prominent figure in the region since his election as secretary-general of Hezbollah in 1992, following the death of his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, in an Israeli helicopter attack. 

In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that Nasrallah had been killed “following the treacherous Zionist strike,” declaring that he had “joined his great and immortal martyred comrades, whose path he led for nearly 30 years.” The group vowed to honor his legacy, pledging “to the highest, most sacred and most precious martyr in our journey” to continue their jihad against Israel in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people. 

The killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut has prompted a wide range of reactions, reflecting the ongoing tensions in the region.

Global responses to Hassan Nasrallah’s death

United States

US President Joe Biden called the strike “a measure of justice” for Nasrallah's alleged role in various attacks over the years, including the deaths of thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians. Biden reiterated US support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, and other Iranian-supported groups. He also stated that he had directed the defense secretary to “further enhance the defense posture of US military forces” in the region. 

Biden said that Nasrallah had decided to align himself with Hamas, thereby justifying the action.

“Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” he said in a statement.

Russia

Russia condemned the action, with the foreign ministry labeling it a “political murder.” The ministry urged Israel to “immediately cease military action” in Lebanon and warned that such actions could lead to “even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East.”

Netherlands
Dutch MP Geert Wilders congratulated Israel for the strike on Hezbollah and the targeting of Nasrallah, taking a jab at Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response to Khamenei's comments on X regarding the attack, Wilders quipped, “Well, maybe you’d better look for a good bunker @khamenei_ir.”


Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed concern that the killing could destabilize Lebanon and that such an outcome “is in no way in Israel’s security interest.”


Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Nasrallah as “the leader of a terrorist organization that attacked and killed innocent civilians, causing immense suffering across the region.” He called for greater efforts to protect civilians and urged calm and restraint during this critical time.

Britain

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic solution. 

“We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed. A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people,” he wrote on X, describing a conversation with Lebanese premier.


France

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot demanded that Israel “immediately stop its strikes in Lebanon” and opposed any ground operations in the country. He also called on others, primarily Hezbollah and Iran, to refrain from actions that could lead to further destabilization and regional conflict. 

Middle Eastern reactions to Hassan Nasrallah’s death

Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the killing was a way to “settle the score” with Nasrallah. “We settled the score with the one responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French,” he said in a statement.

Netanyahu asserted that as long as “terrorist” Nasrallah was alive, he could quickly restore Hezbollah's capabilities, and so his killing was necessary.

Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Nasrallah’s killing “will only further strengthen the resistance” and accused the US of complicity in the event. 

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, declared five days of mourning for Nasrallah, calling on Muslims to rise against Israel and asserting that Nasrallah’s blood “will not go unavenged.” Khamenei said, “The fate of this region will be determined by the resistance with Hezbollah at the top.” 

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman mourned for Nasrallah and said, “the glorious path of the Resistance leader … will continue and his sacred goal of liberating Jerusalem will be achieved.”


Yemen’s Houthi

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said that Nasrallah’s killing would strengthen their resolve to confront Israel. Their leadership council stated, “The martyrdom of… Hassan Nasrallah will increase the flame of sacrifice, the heat of enthusiasm, the strength of resolve,” pledging to achieve “victory and the demise of the Israeli enemy.”

Iraq

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the attack as “shameful” and described it as a “crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all the red lines.” He called Nasrallah “a martyr on the path of the righteous” and announced a three-day mourning period. This sentiment was echoed by influential Iraqi Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr, who also declared three days of mourning, referring to Nasrallah as a “companion of the path of resistance and defiance.”


Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the “brutal Israeli aggression.” 

While the Palestinian Fatah movement expressed condolences, highlighting the historical relationship between the Lebanese resistance and Palestine.

Hamas

Hamas condemned the killing as a “cowardly, terrorist act” by Israel, characterizing it as barbaric aggression and a blatant violation of international norms. “We condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric Zionist aggression and targeting of residential buildings,” they said in a statement. They expressed solidarity with Hezbollah and emphasized their commitment to resistance against Israeli actions and said, “In the face of this Zionist crime and massacre, we renew our absolute solidarity and stand united with the brothers in Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance in Lebanon.”


Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the airstrikes as part of what he described as an Israeli policy of “genocide, occupation, and invasion.” Erdogan urged the UN Security Council and other international bodies to act against Israel. 

He expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people and offered condolences for those killed in the strikes, stressing the need for the Muslim world to adopt a more “determined” stance.

