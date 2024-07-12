Israeli Army Accepts October 7 Failures; Gaza City In Ruins As Palestinians Return| Latest

The Israeli military on Thursday acknowledged a string of errors in its response to Hamas attacks last October 7, including slow response times and disorganisation, as it released the results of its first investigation into failures during the assault that triggered the war in Gaza.

The report focused on the border community of Be'eri, where over 100 people were killed and more than 30 others taken hostage by Hamas.

“The army failed in its mission to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri,” the military's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said in a televised address. “It is painful and difficult for me to say that.”

