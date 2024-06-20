Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'

Amid Putin's historic visit to North Korea, a former CIA analyst has suspected that the Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un may be sick. While assessing the footage from Putin's visit to Pyongyang, scholar and former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry stated that the North Korean leader "does not look healthy".
Speaking to CNN, the CIA analyst stated that there is a chance that the North Korean leader has not been keeping well.
My first reaction looking at Kim Jong Un was, ‘Oof, he doesn’t look too great to me,'. There was a time when he lost a little weight and he looked better. So my initial reaction was that he didn’t look, in terms of being healthy, because his health is something that we always track anyway," Terry told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins earlier this week.
Apart from Kim' health, the former CIA analyst also noted the red carpet treatment for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit.
Putin was welcomed to Pyongyang on Wednesday with a military ceremony and an embrace from Kim Jong Un. Furthermore, Putin was also gifted a pair of Pungsan dogs, a local breed in North Korea.
As per Terry, this red carpet treatment for Putin was done in order to show that North Korea is a "normal country".
"It makes his country look like a normal country. This is a big deal for him," Terry stated.
During his visit, the first since 2000, Putin and Kim signed a mutual defence pact which vows mutual help to each other to fight against "aggression" and US-led sanctions.
Under this, North Korea and Russia would offer immediate military aid if any of the two were are attacked. This pact between the two allies comes amid the Ukraine war. During his visit, Kim Jong Un also pledged full and unconditional support to Russia in its conflict with Kyiv.