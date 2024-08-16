International

Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain

The Defence Forces said shots were fired by on-duty personnel after the chaplain was attacked, and a male teenager was quickly detained at the scene. The suspect was being questioned in detention at a police station.

Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: AP
Irish police said on Friday they were investigating a potential terrorism motive in an attack on a chaplain at an army barracks in County Galway.

Police said the army chaplain was approached by a young person outside Renmore Barracks in western Ireland and was stabbed a number of times Thursday morning. The Catholic priest, who is in his 50s, was rushed to a hospital and was treated for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Police said “one line of inquiry is to establish if this attack had a terrorism motivation”. They added that the incident was not believed to be “part of a wider conspiracy”.

“News of the assault on a Catholic priest, who is presently serving as chaplain to the Irish Defence Forces in Galway, is deeply shocking and upsetting," said Bishop Michael Duignan in a statement.

Irish premier Simon Harris described the incident as “shocking". Authorities condemned the attack.

