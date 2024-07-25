International

'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress comes at a crucial time when several US officials have shown support to prospects of striking a deal that could both free Hamas-held Israeli hostages and bring the conflict to an end. In US, thousands have expressed their dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's way of waging the war and killing 39,000 Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AP
info_icon

In his fourth address to the Joint Session of the Congress on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Iran over funding and supporting groups against Israel and asserted that defeating the brutal enemies requires both courage and clarity while sending out a clear message for the anti-war protesters. He further asserted that in the Middle East, Iran is virtually behind all terrorism, turmoil, chaos and killing.4

Netanyahu’s address to Congress comes at a crucial time when several US officials have shown support to prospects of striking a deal that could both free Hamas-held Israeli hostages and bring the conflict to an end. In US, thousands have expressed their dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's way of waging the war and killing 39,000 Palestinians.

A protester demonstrates near The Watergate Hotel, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington - AP
Netanyahu In US: Massive Protest Welcomes Israel PM; His Key Congress Address Today | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The US for past several months has seen widespread protests across the country including the college campuses and elsewhere where people vehemently criticised the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

What did Benjamin Netanyahu say?

“For all we know, Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now outside this building—not that many, but they’re there—and throughout the city. Well, I have a message for these protesters: When the Tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” Netanyahu said.

"It’s amazing, absolutely amazing. Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming 'Gays for Gaza'. They might as well hold up signs saying 'Chickens for KFC'. These protesters chant 'From the river to the sea'. But many don’t have a clue what river and what sea they’re talking about. They not only get an F in geography, they get an F in history. They call Israel a colonialist state. Don’t they know that the Land of Israel is where Abraham, Isaac and Jacob prayed, where Isaiah and Jeremiah preached and where David and Solomon ruled?” he further added.

Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address - | Photo: AP
Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address

BY Outlook Web Desk

“And that should come as no surprise. When he founded the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini pledged, “We will export our revolution to the entire world. We will export the Islamic revolution to the entire world.” Now, ask yourself, which country ultimately stands in the way of Iran’s maniacal plans to impose radical Islam on the world? And the answer is clear: It’s America, the guardian of Western civilization and the world’s greatest power. That’s why Iran sees America as its greatest enemy,” the Israeli PM said.

Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed' - | Photo: AP
Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'

BY Danita Yadav

Iran, he said, understands that to truly challenge America, it must first conquer the Middle East. And for this it uses its many proxies, including the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas.

“Yet in the heart of the Middle East, standing in Iran’s way, is one proud pro-American democracy—my country, the State of Israel,” he said.

Asserting that victory is in site, Netanyahu said the day after they defeat Hamas, a new Gaza can emerge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | - AP
Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu Signals Towards Possible Ceasefire After 9 Months Of Fighting

BY Outlook Web Desk

“My vision for that day is of a demilitarized and deradicalized Gaza. Israel does not seek to resettle Gaza. But for the foreseeable future, we must retain overriding security control there to prevent the resurgence of terror, to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel,” he said.

“Gaza should have a civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel. That’s not too much to ask. It’s a fundamental thing that we have a right to demand and to receive. A new generation of Palestinians must no longer be taught to hate Jews but rather to live in peace with us. Those twin words, demilitarization and deradicalization, those two concepts were applied to Germany and Japan after World War II, and that led to decades of peace, prosperity and security,” he added.

Biden's Exit, Protests And Renewed Support To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US - | Photo: AP
Biden's Exit, Renewed Support And Protests To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US

BY Danita Yadav

US govt supports people's right to protest

While Israeli PM Netanyahu continued with criticism on anti-war protests, US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken came out in support of the protesters indicating their believe in them having legitimate grievances. However, they still criticised the rhetoric that has devolved into antisemitism.

At a news conference in April, Antony Blinken said he understands the “strong, passionate feelings” people have about the bloodshed in Gaza.

“It’s a hallmark of our democracy that our citizens make known their views, their concerns, their anger at any given time. And I think that reflects the strength of the country, the strength of democracy,” he said.

Advertisement

Biden, who has repeatedly faced pro-Palestinian protests at his public events this year also said, “I understand the passion,” despite facing repeated interruption during a campaign event at a South Carolina church earlier this year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  2. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  5. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
  2. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Calls Loss 'Unbelievable'
  3. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident
  4. Argentina 1-2 Morocco, Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: MOR Defeat ARG Amidst Crowd Trouble
  5. ARG 1-2 MAR, Paris Olympic Football Games 2024: VAR Disallows Medina's Goal As Morocco Win Fan-Troubled Match
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shah Bano’s Ghost
  2. Weather News July 24 LIVE Updates: Red Alert For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Heatwave Forces School Timing Changes In Kashmir
  3. Time To Act: The Cost Of Blind Faith
  4. Years After Self-Styled Godman Virendra Dev Dixit Flees CBI, His Victims Contend With The Abuse They Suffered, And Inflicted
  5. Miracle Ministries: The Story Of Pastor Ankur Narula
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  3. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  4. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  5. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina Lose To Morocco 1-2 In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal