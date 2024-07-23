International

Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu Signals Towards Possible Ceasefire After 9 Months Of Fighting

Israel-Hamas War: For weeks, Israel and Hamas have been weighing a US-backed cease-fire deal that would bring a halt to the nine-month war and free the roughly 120 hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack.

Israel-Hamas war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AP
info_icon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted towards ceasefire in Gaza after continuing its assault for months in the region. This has come after Netanyahu has signaled that a cease-fire deal that would free dozens of hostages from captivity in Gaza could be taking shape.

The families of hostages had demanded that Netanyahu struck deal before flying to US, where he will address Congress and is expected to meet President Joe Biden.

Israel Gaza War | - AP
Permanent Ceasefire No Longer A Condition, Hamas Accepts US Proposal | Latest On Israel-Gaza War

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to AP report, Netanyahu is in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Netanyahu has signaled towards a cease-fire deal that would free dozens of hostages from captivity in Gaza could be taking shape. In a meeting late Monday in Washington with families of hostages, Netanyahu said the conditions to bring the captives back were “ripening,” as per the report. He said that was happening because of the fierce military pressure Israel was putting on Hamas.

Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel. | - AP
Hamas Warns Israeli Forces Of 'Disastrous Repercussions', Accuses Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War

BY Outlook Web Desk

For weeks, Israel and Hamas have been weighing a US-backed cease-fire deal that would bring a halt to the nine-month war and free the roughly 120 hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack. About a third of the hostages are said to be dead, and Israel’s military announced Monday that two more died in captivity.

Earlier, the Israeli’s military ordered the evacuation of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone, while the Health Ministry in Gaza says over 39,000 Palestinians have now been killed in the nine-month war.

'No Progress' In Truce Talks Says Hamas As Thousands Of Israelis Call On Netanyahu For Urgent Hostage Deal - null
'No Progress' In Truce Talks Says Hamas As Thousands Of Israelis Call On Netanyahu For Urgent Hostage Deal

BY Danita Yadav

The countries including Egypt, Qatar and the US are pushing Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would stop the fighting and free the remaining hostages.

Netanyahu's office has said a negotiating team will be sent to continue talks Thursday, the report mentioned.

Hamas, Fatah sign declaration in China: Earlier, Palestinian factions including Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing on ending a yearslong rift, Chinese state state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The development is interpreted as a step towards potentially resolving the deep divide between the sides as the war in Gaza rages on.

The declaration by the two heavyweights of Palestinian politics — and other smaller Palestinian groups — to form a unity government for the Palestinian territories is the result of the latest in a series of talks meant to unite the sides.

But previous declarations have failed, including a similar deal in 2011, casting doubt over whether the China-sponsored negotiations might actually lead to a resolution.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024: United Arab Emirates Post Total Of 103, Pakistan To Begin Chase Shortly
  2. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  4. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  2. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  3. 'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman
  4. Budget 2024: Andhra Thanks Centre For 'Special Allocations' After 5 Years
  5. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  3. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
  4. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
  5. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
US News
  1. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
  2. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  3. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
  5. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
World News
  1. Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu Signals Towards Possible Ceasefire After 9 Months Of Fightinng
  2. Taiwan: Air Force Drills Called Off Due To Typhoon; Naval Exercises Set To Continue
  3. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
  4. Bangladesh Protests: PM Hasina Blames Opposition For Violence; Curfew To Remain 'Until Situation Improves'
  5. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip