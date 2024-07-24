International

Netanyahu In US: Massive Protest Welcomes Israel PM; His Key Congress Address Today | Top Points

Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday for a several-day visit that includes meetings with President Joe Biden and a Wednesday speech before a joint session of Congress

Netanyahu in US
A protester demonstrates near The Watergate Hotel, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington Photo: AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the heart of the United States - Washington - this week amid extreme political activities country and wariness among American leaders about the top Israel leader's history of interjecting himself into US domestic politics.

Netanyahu planned his trip to the US weeks before sudden political developments in the country, including a July 13 assassination attempt against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden's decision Sunday to give up his faltering reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency instead.

Netanyahu US Visit | Top Updates

  • Netanyahu's Congress Address Today: Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday for a several-day visit that includes meetings with President Joe Biden and a Wednesday speech before a joint session of Congress. Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet Thursday, according to a US official cited in an Associated Press report who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the White House announcement. Kamala Harris will also meet with Netanyahu separately that day.

ALSO READ | Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu Signals Towards Possible Ceasefire After 9 Months Of Fighting

  • First US Visit Since Israel-Hamas War: The trip is the first time Netanyahu has travelled abroad since Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza broke out October 7 last year after the Palestinian militant group stormed into Israeli territory and unleashed a siege, killing hundreds and taking scores as hostage. It's also his first since the International Criminal Court said it was seeking his arrest in what it said were possible war crimes in Israel's offensive in Gaza. Israel denies wrongdoing, and the US does not recognize the ICC.

ALSO READ | Gaza’s Harrowing Death Toll, Collapse Of Infrastructure And Ceasefire Talks: Israel-Hamas War After 9 Months

  • Death Toll In Gaza: The visit comes as the toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza nears 40,000. It's also in a week when new deaths were reported among the surviving hostages — who include Israelis, Americans and other nationalities — held by Hamas and other militants since the first hours of the war. Netanyahu faces complaints in Israel that he is avoiding closing a cease-fire and hostage-release deal so as to stay in power, a charge repeated Monday by a relative of one hostage.

  • Why Is Netanyahu In US? According to reports, the US visit will give Netanyahu a chance to show himself as a global statesman, welcomed by the lawmakers and leaders of Israel's closest ally and the world's only superpower, amid plummeting popularity at home.

ALSO READ | 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid

  • Protests Welcome Netanyahu: Protesters against the Gaza war staged a sit-in at a congressional office building Tuesday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress, with Capitol Police making multiple arrests. Dozens of protesters rallied outside his hotel Monday evening, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators took over the rotunda of the Cannon Building, which houses offices of House of Representatives members. Organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing identical red T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” took over the Rotunda of the Cannon Building, chanting “Let Gaza Live!”

Demonstrators protest against the military policies of Israel a day before a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu who will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, in the Cannon House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Photo: AP
  • Kamala Harris To Say 'It's Time To End War': US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this week to convey that "it is time for the war to end", according to her aide cited in an PTI report. “We anticipate the vice president will convey her view that it is time for the war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination. And they will discuss efforts to reach agreement on the ceasefire deal,” the aide said.

