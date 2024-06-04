International

Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky

The eruption spewed thick ash toward the volcano's west and northwest sides, said Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia's Geology Agency.

AP
Indonesia's Mount Ibu spewed red lava and thick grey ash clouds that towered 5,000 meters | Photo: AP
info_icon

Indonesia's Mount Ibu spewed red lava and thick grey ash clouds that towered 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky during a two-minute eruption Tuesday morning.

The eruption spewed thick ash toward the volcano's west and northwest sides, said Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia's Geology Agency.

A timelapse video distributed by Indonesia's Geological agency shows red sparks at the top of the volcano followed by a thick column of ash.

The video was recorded from an observation post located next to an evacuation site in a field at Gam Ici village. Several evacuation tents were erected nearby.

Mount Ibu has been continually erupting almost every day since early May.

Indonesian authorities raised an eruption alert to the highest level following a series of eruptions, as thousands of deep volcanic earthquakes and visual activities from Mount Ibu have significantly increased.

Authorities urged people to stay at least 7 kilometers (4.4 miles) from the 1,325-meter (4,347-foot) volcano.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats
  2. Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST
  3. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal
  4. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Set To End As BJP Crosses Majority | Winners List
  5. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai
  2. Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
  4. 'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden
  5. Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards
Sports News
  1. Indonesia Open Badminton 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats Kanta Tsuneyama, Enters Second Round
  2. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar Picks India's Playing XI, Kohli To Open With...
  3. AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India Face Potential Banana Skin Fixture In Opener
  5. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
  2. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
  3. China's Spacecraft Takes Off From Far Side Of Moon To Bring Home First Samples
  4. A Court In PoK Rejects Kashmiri Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Plea
  5. Pakistani High Court Orders De-Sealing Of Imran Khan's Party Office In Islamabad
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark; Congress Wins Chitrakonda
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: 295 Vs 230, NDA's Majority Reduces In Trends; Pawar Approaches BJP Allies Naidu, Nitish
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal