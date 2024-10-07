International

‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada has cleared its take on India and expressed its respect and support amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with PM Narendra Modi
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Canada has reiterated its commitment to respecting the territorial integrity of India and said that its position is absolute. This statement marks the first official declaration since diplomatic tensions ruptured last year following allegations from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and one of India’s most-wanted terrorists.

During a recent appearance before the foreign interference commission in Ottawa, Canada's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, said, “Canada's policy is very clear that India's territorial integrity must be respected. There's one India, and that's been made very clear.”

Morrison addressed the activities of pro-Khalistan groups in Canada, describing them as “awful but lawful,” acknowledging the protection of such activities under freedom of speech rights. His comments are seen as an effort to clarify Canada’s stance on Khalistani sentiments among some Canadian citizens and to stabilize the increasingly strained relations between Canada and India.

Relations between the two countries have been deteriorating since Trudeau's allegations last year, which India dismissed as "absurd" and "motivated." Tension between the two escalated after the allegations leading to the suspension of discussions regarding trade and security. However, Trudeau has now indicated a willingness to resume dialogue on crucial national security issues.

Canada’s outreach to India has gained momentum since the recent Lok Sabha elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected. Trudeau expressed hope for renewed talks on important matters, stating, “We can now resume discussions on very serious issues around national security and keeping Canadians safe.”

The fallout from Nijjar’s death, which occurred outside a gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023, led to a moment of silence in the Canadian parliament. In response, India held a memorial service in Vancouver for the 329 victims of the Air India flight bombing in 1985, attributed to Khalistani terrorists.

In a probe into Nijjar’s murder, Canada has arrested four Indian nationals. Indian officials have said that political motives influence the activities of separatists in Canada, reaffirming their concerns about the space granted to such groups within Canadian society.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Legend Brian Lara Joins Festivities In India: A Grand Celebration Of Durga Puja In Kolkata
  2. IND Vs BAN 1st T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series - In Pics
  3. St Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title; Coach Darren Sammy Reveals Aaron Jones' Prediction
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat First In Multan - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
  2. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Draw Buys Erik Ten Hag A Little Time, Says Gary Neville
  3. Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone, Scottish Premiership: Cerny Double Provides Ibrox Redemption
  4. Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Sucic Stunner Salvages Point For Hosts
  5. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Nuno Mendes Rescues Points To Keep Visitors Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: Congress's Haryana CM Candidate In Delhi Ahead Of Results; Security Upped In J&K
  2. Land-For-Jobs Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Granted Bail By Delhi Court
  3. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  4. EAM Jaishankar Calls For UN Reform, Says Global Body Like An 'Old Company, Not Keeping Up With Market'
  5. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. Middle East: Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes; Israel Bombards Gaza, Beirut
  3. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
  4. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  5. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands