Indian Students Death: 20-Year-Old Found Dead At Boston University Campus; 9th Case Reported This Year

Adding to the increasing number of death of Indian students in the United States, another tragic death of a 20-year-old Indian student, Abhijeeth Paruchuru, has been reported in Boston. Paruchuru's family alleged that he was murdered.
Paruchuru, who hailed from Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, was reportedly pursuing engineering at Boston University. It has been reported that his parents, Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi Boruna, were based in Connecticut.
According to his family, unidentified persons murdered him inside the university campus on March 11 and left his body in a car in a forest. Later, the officials identified his body based on his cell phone signals following a complaint from his friends.
Since the beginning of this year, there have been at least nine deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US.
What did the Consulate General say?
The Consulate General of India in New York, said that the initial investigation has ruled out anything suspicious.
"Paruchuru's parents are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play," the consulate said in a post on X.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston," it said.Paruchuru's last rites were performed in his hometown in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.