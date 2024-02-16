25-Year-Old Indian Student Dies Of Cardiac Arrest in Canada, Family Seeks Help From MEA

A 25-year-old Indian student died from cardiac arrest in Canada after which his family has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to arrange for the student's remains to be sent back to Hyderabad.

Shaik Muzammil Ahmed was pursuing his Masters in IT at Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City, Ontario.

The same was shared by Amjad Ullah Khan, a leader of the Telangana-based political party, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), through the social media platform 'X'.

According to Khan, Ahmed had been battling a fever for the past week. However, the family received a distressing call from Ahmed's friend that he had died due to cardiac arrest. He also posted the letter by the student's family requesting EAM Jaishankar for help.