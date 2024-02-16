25-Year-Old Indian Student Dies Of Cardiac Arrest in Canada, Family Seeks Help From MEA

A 25-year-old Indian student died from cardiac arrest in Canada after which his family has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to arrange for the student's remains to be sent back to Hyderabad.
Shaik Muzammil Ahmed was pursuing his Masters in IT at Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City, Ontario.
The same was shared by Amjad Ullah Khan, a leader of the Telangana-based political party, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), through the social media platform 'X'.
According to Khan, Ahmed had been battling a fever for the past week. However, the family received a distressing call from Ahmed's friend that he had died due to cardiac arrest. He also posted the letter by the student's family requesting EAM Jaishankar for help.
He further added, "On hearing this news his parents and the entire family is in a state of shock and has requested you to kindly ask @HCI_Ottawa & @TorontoCGI to send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible, for more details please contact Waliuddin on +1 (647) (786) 5940 or his uncle Mohammed Amjad on 9618160740."
This incident comes amidst growing concerns for the safety and well-being of Indian students studying abroad. Earlier, Khan had highlighted another distressing case involving Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student brutally attacked in Chicago. Videos circulating on social media depicted Ali's grievous injuries.
Responding to the situation, the Indian Consulate in Chicago assured of their support, stating they were in contact with the victim's wife in India and assured to provide all possible assistance.