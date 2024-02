Indian Students' Death: No Excuse For Violence, Govt Working Very Hard To Thwart Attacks, Says White House

“There is no excuse for violence, certainly based on race or gender or religion or any other factor. That's just unacceptable here in the United States,” Kirby told reporters here when asked about the series of attacks on students from India and also those from the Indian American community.

“The president and this administration have been working very, very hard to make sure we're doing everything we can to work with state and local authorities to try to thwart and disrupt those kinds of attacks and make it clear to anybody who might consider them that they'll be held properly accountable,” Kirby said.