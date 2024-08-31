International

Indian-Origin Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK

Kaur told the court that she pleads guilty to her daughter's manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

The body of the girl was found at their home in the Rowley Regis town earlier this year |
The body of the girl was found at their home in the Rowley Regis town earlier this year | Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman on Friday admitted to killing her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead at their home in England's West Midlands region earlier this year.

The woman, Jaskirat Kaur -- also known as Jasmine Kang -- had been charged with the murder of Shay Kang on March 4 when she was found with injuries at their house in the Rowley Regis town by the West Midlands Police. The girl was later pronounced dead.

Kaur told the Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday during a brief hearing that she pleads guilty to her daughter's manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Judge Michael Chambers set Kaur's sentencing -- who appeared in court from prison via video conferencing -- for October 25 when she is expected to be in the court in person.

"Your case is being adjourned for sentence, likely on the 25th of October. There will be a need for further reports, so it is in your interests to cooperate with the preparation of those reports," Judge Chambers told Kaur.

Defence barrister Katherine Goddard told the court that there was "no dispute over the facts" of the case, adding that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Kaur's guilty plea was acceptable to the prosecution.

Earlier, a judicial inquiry into Shay's death heard that she had died due to the stab wounds to her chest, a local media report said.

Shay's school, Brickhouse Primary School, issued a statement at the time to say that they were deeply saddened by the tragic death of the student.

"Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone," the statement read.

Some parents of the children who also went to the Brickhouse Primary School organised an online Go Fund Me fundraiser to collect money for Shay's funeral. It read, "As you may be aware she had no family except her mum. The purpose of this to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stone, etc."

"She didn't deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flys (sic) high in the most beautiful way," the fundraiser read.

West Midlands Police had confirmed that it was not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation after Jaskirat Kaur's arrest. "Our thoughts remain with Shay's family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community," Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said at the time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. DPL 2024: South Delhi's Priyansh Arya Slams Six Sixes In An Over, Emulates Yuvraj Singh - Watch
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Huge Lead At Lord's
  3. Max 60 Caribbean Tournament: New York Strikers Expanding Sport To Newer Regions
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK 183/5 At Tea; Visitors Fightback In Rawalpindi
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Final Live Score: MBSG Eye History Against NEUFC In Kolkata
  2. Serie A Transfers: Tammy Abraham Handed Lifeline With Milan Loan Move From Roma
  3. Newcastle Vs Tottenham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Football Transfers: Ivan Toney Seals £40m Deadline Day Switch From Brentford To Al-Ahli
  5. Raheem Sterling: Chelsea Outcast Signs On Loan To Arsenal On Transfer Deadline Day
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mollywood MeToo Row: Mohanlal Welcomes Hema Committee Report, Says 'Wrongdoers Should Be Punished'
  2. Patanjali: Delhi HC Sends Notice To Ramdev, Centre Over Non-Veg Derivative In 'Vegetarian' Product
  3. Rahul Gandhi To Be In US From Sept 8-10, To Interact With Students & Indian Diaspora
  4. Gujarat: Man Tied To Car's Bonnet, Driven Around In Godhra Over Suspicion Of Theft | Video
  5. PM Modi Flags Off 3 New Vande Bharat Trains In UP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka: Find Out Routes, Timings
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
World News
  1. Indian-Origin Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK
  2. Japan Lodges Formal Protest Over Chinese Survey Ship Entering Its Territorial Waters
  3. Helicopter With 22 On Board Goes Missing In Russia's Far East
  4. Gaza Blogger Medo Halimy, Who Shared Glimpses Of Daily Life In War, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  5. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign