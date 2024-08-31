Indian-Origin Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK

A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman on Friday admitted to killing her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead at their home in England's West Midlands region earlier this year.
The woman, Jaskirat Kaur -- also known as Jasmine Kang -- had been charged with the murder of Shay Kang on March 4 when she was found with injuries at their house in the Rowley Regis town by the West Midlands Police. The girl was later pronounced dead.
Kaur told the Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday during a brief hearing that she pleads guilty to her daughter's manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.
Judge Michael Chambers set Kaur's sentencing -- who appeared in court from prison via video conferencing -- for October 25 when she is expected to be in the court in person.
"Your case is being adjourned for sentence, likely on the 25th of October. There will be a need for further reports, so it is in your interests to cooperate with the preparation of those reports," Judge Chambers told Kaur.
Defence barrister Katherine Goddard told the court that there was "no dispute over the facts" of the case, adding that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Kaur's guilty plea was acceptable to the prosecution.
Earlier, a judicial inquiry into Shay's death heard that she had died due to the stab wounds to her chest, a local media report said.
Shay's school, Brickhouse Primary School, issued a statement at the time to say that they were deeply saddened by the tragic death of the student.
"Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone," the statement read.
Some parents of the children who also went to the Brickhouse Primary School organised an online Go Fund Me fundraiser to collect money for Shay's funeral. It read, "As you may be aware she had no family except her mum. The purpose of this to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stone, etc."
"She didn't deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flys (sic) high in the most beautiful way," the fundraiser read.
West Midlands Police had confirmed that it was not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation after Jaskirat Kaur's arrest. "Our thoughts remain with Shay's family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community," Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said at the time.