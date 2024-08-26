International

Iceland: Ice Cave Collapses Killing 1 Tourist In Breidamerkurjokull Glacier; 2 Others Missing

Two people were seriously injured, one dying from their injuries at the scene of the accident, another taken by helicopter to a hospital in the capital, reportedly in a stable condition.

glacier
Antarctic Glacier (representative image)
info_icon

At least one person has died and two others are still missing after an ice cave partially collapsed as a group of tourists was visiting the Breidamerkurjokull glacier in southern Iceland.

In a statement posted on social media, local police say first responders received a call shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a group of about 25 foreign tourists from several nationalities were exploring ice caves when four people were hit by ice.

Two people were seriously injured, one dying from their injuries at the scene of the accident, another taken by helicopter to a hospital in the capital, reportedly in a stable condition.

A large number of rescuers worked throughout the afternoon and into the evening searching for the two missing people. The operation was paused after dark due to the dangerous conditions but will resume in the morning, police said.

Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported that efforts to transport equipment and personnel up to the glacier had proven difficult due to the rugged terrain and cutting through the ice was mostly done by hand with chain saws.

Local news site Visir said the group was on an organized ice cave tour and were accompanied by a guide but most people were outside the cave when it collapsed. The ice cave is a popular destination for tourists.

The collapse was likely not related to a volcanic eruption in southeast Iceland on Friday, around 300 kilometers (185 miles) away from the glacier.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mumbai Vs TNCA XI Preview, Buchi Babu: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan In Focus
  2. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ahmed Shehzad Lambasts PCB After Pakistan Hit 'New Low' In Rawalpindi
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Jess Jonassen Left Out As Australia Name Squad For Title Defence
  5. Waqar Younis’ Three-Week Stint As PCB Chairman's Advisor Ends - Report
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics
  2. EFL Championship: Cardiff Player Cut By Falling Advertising Screen Day After Ball Boy Incident
  3. Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Gunners Beat The Lions 2-0 Under Mikel Arteta - In Pics
  4. Football Transfers: Dara O'Shea Joins Ipswich Town From Burnley On Five-Year Deal
  5. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone's Side Seals First Victory Of Season
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Govt First To Offer Unified Pension Scheme To Employees After Central Push
  2. Gujarat: Tractor-Trolley Carrying 17 People Sweeps Aways In Flooded River In Morbi; 10 Rescued So Far
  3. Union Territory Of Ladakh Gets 5 New Districts
  4. Deep Depression Over MP To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall For These States, Red Alert On
  5. After Opposing Lateral Entry, BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Backs Caste Census
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  2. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  3. Donald Trump Issues World War III Warning: 'Sleepy Joe Sleeping On A Beach'
  4. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  5. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know