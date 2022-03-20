Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Hong Kong Will Review COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Decline

Hong Kong, although a part of China, is a special administrative region and counts its death toll separately.

Hong Kong Will Review COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Decline
Hong Kong COVID-19 update.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 11:12 pm

Hong Kong's leader said Sunday that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the city continued trending downward.


“I wouldn't promise now that there's room for adjustment,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. “But following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take.”


Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording over 1 million total cases in the city of 7.4 million. The city has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope with a high number of deaths. Hong Kong has so far refrained from a strict city-wide lockdown like those that China regularly imposes to control the spread of the virus.

Related stories

877 Newborns, 61 Mothers Died As Women Refused Hospital Delivery During Covid Pandemic: Meghalaya Govt To NHRC

Lakshya Sen Loses To Viktor Axelsen, Misses All England Open Badminton Crown

Syrah: From The Lanes Of Levant To The Bylanes Of Delhi


But new infections in the city have been declining. In early March, Hong Kong reported more than 50,000 new infections in one day. On Saturday, it recorded 16,583 new cases.


"Having gone through the peak that you have seen here ... I think a responsible government should regularly and vigorously review these measures, to see whether there is room for adjustment,” Lam said. Lam said she would present the findings on Monday.


A vast majority of Hong Kong's COVID-19 deaths have been among those not fully vaccinated, with many in the elderly population. The city has reported 5,437 deaths as of Saturday's data, which have far outstripped the death toll in China at 4,638.


Hong Kong, although a part of China, is a special administrative region and counts its death toll separately. Lam warned that the city could still see a resurgence in infections.


“The COVID situation is still severe although we have hit the peak apparently and there's a downward trend,” said Lam. “However, from sewage surveillance, we can see there can be a possibility of rebound.” 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

International China-Hong Kong Hong-Kong COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Cases Decline Hong Kong Covid-19 Hong Kong News Hong Kong Update Hong Kong
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala, Hyderabad FC Aim For 1st ISL Title

Kerala, Hyderabad FC Aim For 1st ISL Title

Holi 2022: Bollywood Songs That Are A Must-Have On All Playlists

Holi 2022: Bollywood Songs That Are A Must-Have On All Playlists