Germany: Former Rolls-Royce Design Head Ian Cameron Stabbed To Death At Residence In Bavaria

In a tragic incident, former Rolls-Royce head designer Ian Cameron was reportedly stabbed to death outside his luxurious mansion in Bavaria, Germany.
About the incident
As per reports, an unidentified assailant attacked the 74-year-old British national at his residence in Herrsching. Police have launched a search operation in a bid to identify and arrest the suspect who fled the scene on foot.
According to The Sun, the CCTV footage of Camron's residence showed that the power cables to the garages were been deliberately cut.
Search operation underway
As the suspect fled the scene, police have launched a search operation. It has been reported that the suspect is expected to be between 180cm to 190cm tall, dressed in light trousers, a dark blue hoodie, yellow-green gloves, and carrying a red rucksack.
Police teams have also been carrying out an extensive search at Ian Cameron's house and its nearby areas for any potential evidence related to the stabbing.
About Ian Cameron
Ian Cameron was appointed as the design team head after BMW acquired Rolls-Royce's automotive business in 1998. The vintage car expert was behind the design of models like the 3 Series, Z8, Phantom, and Ghost. Cameron lived with his wife Verena Kloos.
In a official statement, BMW said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news about our former Rolls-Royce designer. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during these difficult hours."
"Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its home at Goodwood, West Sussex. During Ian's tenure, he led the design team for all Phantom family and Ghost models, creating thoroughly contemporary motor cars that remained sympathetic to the marque's design lineage," the rewowned carmaker added.