Slovakia PM Robert Fico In 'Serious Condition', Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder | Top Updates

On Wednesday, an assassination attempt on Slovak PM Robert Fico carried shockwaves across Europe. The leader was struck with four bullets across the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

AP
Slovakian PM Robert Fico was hit in the abdomen and the joint. Photo: AP
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico still remain in a "serious condition" days after the assassination attempt on the leader. As per Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak, Fico underwent another surgery on Friday, which is expected to increase the chances of his recovery.

The suspect, alleged to be 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, has been charged with the attempt to murder the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic.

Slovakia PM Assassination Attempt | Top Updates

  • Three days after the attack, the prime minister remains in a 'serious' condition and is yet to start the journey towards recovery.

  • Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak has stated that it will take several days more to "understand which way it going". "I think the surgery today... will allow us to move closer to a positive prognosis," he added.

  • The suspect - rumored to be 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, is reportedly a critic of the government and poet. While the identity of the suspect is yet to be confirmed, he is believed to be a former mall security guard.

  • This assassination attempt on Robert Fico marked the first major attempt made on a European leader in over 20 years. Leaders from across the globe - Rishi Sunak, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more condemned the act and wished for Fico's speedy recovery.

The assassination attempt on Fico comes ahead of the crucial elections for the European Parliament scheduled from June 6 to 9, 2024.

