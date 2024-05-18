Slovakia PM Robert Fico In 'Serious Condition', Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder | Top Updates

The suspect, alleged to be 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, has been charged with the attempt to murder the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic.

Three days after the attack, the prime minister remains in a 'serious' condition and is yet to start the journey towards recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak has stated that it will take several days more to "understand which way it going". "I think the surgery today... will allow us to move closer to a positive prognosis," he added.