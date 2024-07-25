FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties

India and Britain’s political relations are excellent; there have been no major hiccups in recent times. In the past there had been quibbles over human rights violations in Kashmir, but since the end of the Cold War and New Delhi’s warming ties with the US and its Western allies, Kashmir has not been a major issue. Like the US and other Western powers, the UK regards China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific as a threat to world peace. While India is part of the quad, a US-India-Australia-Japan grouping in the Indo-Pacific, the Aukus is a defence treaty between Australia, the UK and the US to guard the Pacific waters from China’s expanding naval presence and ensure free movement of goods in the waters of the Pacific.