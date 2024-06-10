International

French President Macron Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections On June 30

French President Macron has decided to dissolve the national assembly after his party was projected for a grim loss in the EU Elections 2024. Addressing the nation, Macron stated that the EU Parliament results were grim for his government and "cannot be ignored".

AP
French President Macron Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections On June 30 Photo: AP
info_icon

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the national assembly after his party was projected for a grim loss in the EU Parliamentary polls 2024. Following the exit polls for the EU polls, which projected a win for Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, Macron called for a snap vote.

Addressing the nation, Macron stated that the EU Parliament results were grim for his government and "cannot be ignored". Dissolving the parliament, the French president stated that the elections for the lower house of parliament will be held on June 30, followed by a second round vote on July 7.

"This is an essential time for clarification. I have heard your message, your concerns and I will not leave them unanswered … France needs a clear majority to act in serenity and harmony," stated Macron.

The French leader added that “far-right parties… are progressing everywhere in the continent" and it has reached a point and situation where he cannot resign.

Following Macron's shocking announcement, Marine Le Pen from the National Rally party stated that her party will be "ready to take over power if the French people were to trust them in the upcoming national elections".

France is due to vote for its next president in 2027. Due to French law not allowing a president to contest after two consecutive years, Macron will not be allowed to content for another term as president and must drop out from the race.

Why Has Macron Dissolved The National Assembly?

Macron's shock decision to dissolve the national assembly comes after the National Rally was projected to win the EU parliamentary bid in France.

As per the exit polls conducted, Le Pen's national rally, which is led by Jordan Bardella, won 32 percent of the vote, which is more than double of the 15 percent Macron's party received. The Socialists and Democrats secured 14 percent of the vote.

