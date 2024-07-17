International

Europe Heatwave: Southern Europe Faces 'Hellishly Hot' Weather As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees

The wave of hot air from Africa has baked southern Europe and the Balkans and caused temperatures to cross 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). But the worst is yet to come.

| Photo: AP
Southern Europe 'Hellishly Hot' | Photo: AP
info_icon

The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and the Balkans and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the worst still to come.

Croatia reported the highest-ever temperatures of the Adriatic Sea, with the thermometer reaching nearly 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) at the southern walled city of Dubrovnik, the country's most popular tourism spot. In Serbia, the state power company reported record consumption Tuesday due to the use of air conditioning.

Municipal authorities in several southern European and Balkan cities took measures to look after elderly people in particular as civil protection crews fielded calls for water-dropping aircraft such as Canadairs to douse wildfires that raged in southern Italy and North Macedonia.

“It's hellishly hot," said Carmen Díaz, a tourist from Madrid who was trying to keep cool with a fan at lunchtime in Rome. "These fans help a little too, but it's really hot.”

In Greece, municipalities made air conditioned spaces available to the public. Certain forms of outdoor work were banned, such as manual labour, deliveries and construction, during the hottest time of the day when temperatures reached 40 C.

Temperatures were expected to hit 42 C on Wednesday and Thursday in several countries. Spain's national weather service said thermometers could reach 44 C in the southern Guadalquivir river basin in the coming days.

To beat the heat, Rome's zoo made plans to offer popsicle respite for the animals later this week when temperatures were expected to top 38 C.

For those flocking to the Eternal City's Coldplay concerts this week, there were no such icy treats.

“It really feels like we are in an oven with a hair dryer pointed at us,” said Patrizia Valerio, who had just arrived in Rome from Varese for the band's final performance Tuesday night.

Fellow concert-goer Mattia Rossi was more philosophical, noting that the freak storms that hit Italy earlier this summer as evidence of climate change wreaking havoc on the southern Mediterranean's weather systems.

"These are all symptoms of a planet that is suffering in my opinion,” Rossi said.

In Albania, where temperatures were expected to hit 42 C, a 72-year-old man was found dead at his farm in Memaliaj, 200 km (125 miles) south of the capital Tirana and the cause of the death is believed to be the heat, the local Panorama portal reported. There was no immediate confirmation by health authorities.

In Tirana itself, streets and cafes seemed almost empty, with the few people out and about using umbrellas to shade themselves. High temperatures and winds were fanning wildfires from the south to the north in recent weeks.

Even with temperatures a comparatively cool 34 C, the Istanbul municipality issued a heat warning on Tuesday advising residents — especially the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with health issues — to avoid going out between 10 am and 4 pm.

The advisory said temperatures in Istanbul were expected to remain between 3 to 6 degrees above seasonal norms until July 28 and advised residents to drink plenty of fluids and opt for light or cotton clothing.

“It's usually windy here, like natural air conditioning, so we always come here to cool off," said Sami Gunaydin, a 62-year-old pensioner who was swimming in the Bosporus on Tuesday. "May God help those who have no air conditioning.”

For the second time this month, North Macedonia faced a heatwave with temperatures going up to 42 C. Some 200 wildfires have been raging in the country since the beginning of the month, with one firefighter so far injured. The government has declared a month-long state of crisis.

For Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia, it's the second week that temperatures have been hovering around 40 C, with the Bosnian town of Mostar registering that high for the sixth consecutive day. Meteorologists said the heat wave was expected to peak on Tuesday and slowly ease toward the end of the week.

Romania and neighbouring Moldova have also been gripped by an intense heatwave over the past week, with temperatures in both country's capitals, Bucharest and Chisinau respectively, exceeding 40 C this week.

In Italy, the civil protection service reported it received 18 calls for help Monday to douse wildfires that raged in several southern regions.

The health ministry placed 12 cities – from Trieste in the north to Rome in the centre – under a red alert heat warning, the highest state of heat emergency. In cities under such warnings, everyone — not just the elderly or young children — is urged to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise and heavy foods.

Palermo, Sicily was expected to join the list of red-bulletin cities on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

Much of Greece was also sweltering in a heat wave due to last until the end of the week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to reach 42 C. The heat wave was predicted to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, particularly affecting regions of central, western and northern Greece, where temperatures could rise to 43 C.

The brutal heat wave hitting southern Europe has so far spared Paris, which is set to host the Olympics later this month. Temperatures were a comparatively chilly 22 C on Tuesday, though they were expected to rise later in the week only to fall again after the weekend.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
  2. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  3. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On England Managerial Career, Says Former Three Lions Team-Mate
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  3. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  4. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
  5. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  3. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  5. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala
  2. The Puja Khedkar, Abhishek Singh Row: How Does PwD Criteria Work For UPSC Civil Services Exam
  3. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  4. Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis
  5. The Shrinking Informal Sector In India – Trends And Statistical Insights
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  2. Toronto Floods: Torrential Rains Over Canada's Largest City Shut Down Highways, Roads And Electricity
  3. Europe Heatwave: Southern Europe Faces 'Hellishly Hot' Weather As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees
  4. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest