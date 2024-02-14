United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday said that the climate chaos and food crisis were undermining world peace and worsening the ongoing conflicts in several parts of the world.

Speaking at an open debate the UN Security Council (UNSC), Guterres drew a connection between hunger and conflict and said that hunger accompanies wars. Citing examples of Syria, Myanmar, and Gaza Strip, he said that the "world today is teeming with examples of the devastating relationship between hunger and conflict".

"In Syria, almost 13 million people go to bed hungry after a decade of war and a horrendous earthquake. In Myanmar, conflict and political instability have thrown progress towards ending hunger into reverse. In Gaza, no one has enough to eat. Of the 700,000 hungriest people in the world, four in five inhabit that tiny strip of land," said Guterres, according to a press release from the UN.