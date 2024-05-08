International

Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent

Current satellite images, analyzed by The Associated Press, confirm that the two ships remained there on Wednesday, more than five months since they initially appeared.

Advertisement

AP
Current satellite images, analyzed by The Associated Press, confirm that the two ships remained there on Wednesday, more than five months since they initially appeared | Photo: AP
info_icon

Cambodia's Defense Ministry insisted Wednesday that the months-long presence of two Chinese warships in a strategically important naval base that is being newly expanded with funding from Beijing does not constitute a permanent deployment of the Chinese military in the country.

Questions had arisen after the Center for Strategic and International Studies reported last month that two Chinese corvettes that docked at the Ream Naval Base's new pier in December had maintained a nearly permanent presence there since.

Current satellite images, analyzed by The Associated Press, confirm that the two ships remained there on Wednesday, more than five months since they initially appeared.

Advertisement

The United States and others have long worried that the new pier at the Ream Naval Base, built with Chinese funding, could serve as a new outpost for the Chinese navy on the Gulf of Thailand, but Cambodia has said that would not happen.

Asked about why the two ships had been there for five months, Defense Ministry spokesperson Gen Chhum Socheat told the AP they were due to take part in a joint Cambodian-Chinese military exercise later this month, and that they were also involved in training Cambodian sailors.

“We have been clear that Cambodia is not allowing any foreign forces to be deployed on its territory,” he said. “That won't happen; that point is in our Constitution and we are fully following it.”

Advertisement

An Israeli tank entering the Gaza's Rafah border - AP
Israel Seizes Gaza's Vital Rafah Crossing, But The US Says It Isn't The Full Invasion Many Fear

BY Associated Press

He said the ships were also “testing” the new pier, and that they were on show for Cambodia, which was considering purchasing similar warships for its own navy.

“The ships are docked for the training period only, they are not staying permanently,” he said.

Controversy over Ream Naval Base initially arose in 2019 when The Wall Street Journal reported that an early draft of a reputed agreement seen by US officials would allow China 30-year use of the base, where it would be able to post military personnel, store weapons and berth warships.

The base sits adjacent to the South China Sea, where China has aggressively asserted its claim to virtually the entire strategic waterway, and also provides easy access to the Malacca Straits, a critical shipping route leading from it to the Indian Ocean.

The US has refused to recognize China's sweeping claim and routinely conducts military maneuvers there to reinforce that they are international waters.

Cambodia's then-Prime Minister Hun Sen denied there was such an agreement. He pointed out that Cambodia's Constitution does not allow foreign military bases to be established on its soil, but said visiting ships from all nations are welcome.

Advertisement

Israel Gaza War | - AP
Gaza War: Israeli Forces Enter Rafah, Hamas Agrees To Ceasefire Terms | Key Points

BY Toibah Kirmani

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chhum Socheat also said in a post on Facebook late Tuesday that the current prime minister, Hun Sen's son Hun Manet, had made similar comments in April.

In its report, however, Washington-based CSIS noted that two Japanese destroyers that had made a port call in February were routed to a different port, and that Cambodia's own boats had continued to use the base's older, smaller pier to the south.

China only operates one acknowledged foreign military base, in the impoverished but strategically important Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, but many believe that its military is busy establishing an overseas network.

Advertisement

The US has more foreign military bases than any other country, including multiple facilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  2. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
  3. MP Court Acquits Man Accused Of Raping Live-In Partner; Takes Note Of 'Agreement' Between Them
  4. JD(S) MLA Revanna Remanded To Judicial Custody Till May 14 In Woman Kidnap Case
  5. Two Rubella Cases Detected In Odisha's Nabarangpur District
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Reveals He Initially Didn’t Get Good Films For THIS Reason
  2. Aamir Khan-Sonali Bendre Starrer 'Sarfarosh' To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Screening In Mumbai
  3. Actress-Model Olivia Culpo Gets Busy Planning Her 'Logistically Complicated' Wedding
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  5. Rajkummar Rao Learnt To Never Give Up From 'Sharp And Hardworking' Srikanth Bolla
Sports News
  1. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
  2. Sports Highlights: Dortmund Pip PSG 1-0 In Champions League, Enter Final
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  4. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At All 10 Teams' Chances
World News
  1. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  2. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
  3. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pledges $5,000 Reward To Catch War Memorial Vandals
  4. Conservative Federal Judges Decide On Boycotting Columbia Law Graduates Over University's Handling Of Campus Protests
  5. US Paused Bomb Shipment To Israel To Signal Concerns Over Rafah Invasion, Official Says
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At All 10 Teams' Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern