Monday, Mar 21, 2022
China Plane Crash: 'Shocked' Xi Jinping Orders 'All-Out' Search And Rescue

Chinese President Xi Jinping said swift action should be taken to identify the cause of the crash and to strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector.

Representative image of an aircraft that has crashed PTI photo

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 5:33 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he was “shocked” to learn about the crash of a passenger plane with 132 people aboard on Monday and ordered an “all-out search” and rescue efforts.


The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, causing a mountain fire.


In his instructions issued soon after the incident, Xi said he was “shocked” to learn about the incident involving China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou. He ordered the immediate launch of emergency response, all-out search and rescue efforts and proper settlement of the aftermath, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. 

Xi said swift action should be taken to identify the cause of the crash and to strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector to ensure the absolute safety of the sector and people's lives. 


State-run CGTN reported that the first rescue team has reached the crash site in the remote mountains.


Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines changed the colour of its website to black as it prepared to announce the casualties in the crash.

